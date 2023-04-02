Anthony Davis Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Rockets - April 2
Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Davis, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|26.3
|25.6
|Rebounds
|12.5
|12.4
|12.2
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.7
|PRA
|41.5
|41.3
|40.5
|PR
|39.5
|38.7
|37.8
|3PM
|0.5
|0.4
|0.2
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Rockets
- Davis has taken 17.4 shots per game this season and made 9.8 per game, which account for 13.0% and 15.3%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Davis' opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7.
- The Rockets give up 118.8 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.
- On the glass, the Rockets have given up 41.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Rockets have conceded 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked last in the league, giving up 14.6 makes per game.
Anthony Davis vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/2/2021
|32
|27
|9
|3
|0
|3
|3
|10/31/2021
|33
|16
|13
|2
|0
|1
|1
