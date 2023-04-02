Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Davis had 38 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 123-111 win against the Timberwolves.

With prop bets available for Davis, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.3 25.6 Rebounds 12.5 12.4 12.2 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA 41.5 41.3 40.5 PR 39.5 38.7 37.8 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.2



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Rockets

Davis has taken 17.4 shots per game this season and made 9.8 per game, which account for 13.0% and 15.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7.

The Rockets give up 118.8 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Rockets have given up 41.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have conceded 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked last in the league, giving up 14.6 makes per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2021 32 27 9 3 0 3 3 10/31/2021 33 16 13 2 0 1 1

