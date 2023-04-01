Will Smith -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the mound, on April 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.

He ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season.

Smith had a hit in 93 of 141 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.0%), leaving the ballpark in 4.2% of his trips to home plate.

Smith drove in a run in 57 of 141 games last season (40.4%), with two or more RBIz in 21 of them (14.9%).

He scored in 60 of 141 games last season, with multiple runs in eight of those games.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 68 .243 AVG .275 .335 OBP .359 .428 SLG .498 23 XBH 30 10 HR 14 43 RBI 44 49/29 K/BB 47/31 1 SB 0 Home Away 71 GP 70 43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (71.4%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.1%) 28 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (45.7%) 10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (20.0%) 26 (36.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (44.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)