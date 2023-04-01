Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Smith -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the mound, on April 1 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Will Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
- He ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season.
- Smith had a hit in 93 of 141 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.0%), leaving the ballpark in 4.2% of his trips to home plate.
- Smith drove in a run in 57 of 141 games last season (40.4%), with two or more RBIz in 21 of them (14.9%).
- He scored in 60 of 141 games last season, with multiple runs in eight of those games.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.243
|AVG
|.275
|.335
|OBP
|.359
|.428
|SLG
|.498
|23
|XBH
|30
|10
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|44
|49/29
|K/BB
|47/31
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|70
|43 (60.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (71.4%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.1%)
|28 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (45.7%)
|10 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (20.0%)
|26 (36.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (44.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Bumgarner starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 33-year-old lefty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 7-15 record, had a 4.88 ERA, and a 1.437 WHIP.
