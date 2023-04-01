A Final Four matchup features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) playing with a trip to the National Championship Game up for grabs on Saturday at NRG Stadium. UConn is a 5.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament contest, which begins at 8:49 PM on CBS. The over/under is 149.5 in the matchup.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

So far this season, Miami (FL) has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread.

This season, the Hurricanes have come away with a win four times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami (FL) has a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147

Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Huskies have gone over the total four times.

Miami (FL) is 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone over the total six times.

The 78.8 points per game the Huskies record are 6.9 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.9).

UConn has a 13-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 71.9 points.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies allow.

When it scores more than 64.4 points, Miami (FL) is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.