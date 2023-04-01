Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Trayce Thompson plays his first game of the season when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Trayce Thompson At The Plate (2022)
- Thompson hit .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Thompson got a hit in 51.2% of his 84 games last season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those contests.
- He hit a home run in 13 of 84 games in 2022 (15.5%), including 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Thompson picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his 84 games last season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of them (12). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 31 of 84 games last season (36.9%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (6.0%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.308
|AVG
|.209
|.416
|OBP
|.292
|.606
|SLG
|.417
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|18
|39/18
|K/BB
|54/14
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|24 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (45.2%)
|8 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (14.3%)
|17 (40.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (33.3%)
|6 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (16.7%)
|13 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (26.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Bumgarner gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old left-hander last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he started and went six innings.
- Over his 30 appearances last season he put together a 7-15 record, had a 4.88 ERA, and a 1.437 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.