Trayce Thompson plays his first game of the season when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate (2022)

  • Thompson hit .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Thompson got a hit in 51.2% of his 84 games last season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those contests.
  • He hit a home run in 13 of 84 games in 2022 (15.5%), including 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thompson picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his 84 games last season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of them (12). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 31 of 84 games last season (36.9%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (6.0%) he scored more than once.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
40 GP 40
.308 AVG .209
.416 OBP .292
.606 SLG .417
18 XBH 10
6 HR 7
23 RBI 18
39/18 K/BB 54/14
1 SB 3
Home Away
42 GP 42
24 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (45.2%)
8 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (14.3%)
17 (40.5%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (33.3%)
6 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (16.7%)
13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (26.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Bumgarner gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • The 33-year-old left-hander last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he started and went six innings.
  • Over his 30 appearances last season he put together a 7-15 record, had a 4.88 ERA, and a 1.437 WHIP.
