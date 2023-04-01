Trayce Thompson plays his first game of the season when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate (2022)

Thompson hit .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Thompson got a hit in 51.2% of his 84 games last season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those contests.

He hit a home run in 13 of 84 games in 2022 (15.5%), including 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Thompson picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his 84 games last season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of them (12). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 31 of 84 games last season (36.9%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (6.0%) he scored more than once.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 40 .308 AVG .209 .416 OBP .292 .606 SLG .417 18 XBH 10 6 HR 7 23 RBI 18 39/18 K/BB 54/14 1 SB 3 Home Away 42 GP 42 24 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (45.2%) 8 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (14.3%) 17 (40.5%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (33.3%) 6 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (16.7%) 13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (26.2%)

