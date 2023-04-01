Ducks vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 1
The Edmonton Oilers (44-23-9, on a three-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-42-10, losers of six straight). The contest on Saturday, April 1 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC.
The Ducks have scored 26 goals over their past 10 games, while conceding 40 goals. A total of 23 power-play opportunities during that span have netted four power-play goals (17.4%). They are 2-7-1 over those games.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we predict will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Ducks vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday
Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Oilers 5, Ducks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-490)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-4.0)
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks (23-42-10 overall) have posted a record of 10-10-20 in games that have required OT this season.
- In the 23 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.
- This season the Ducks scored just one goal in 18 games and they've earned two points (0-16-2) in those contests.
- When Anaheim has scored two goals this season, they've earned 10 points (3-12-4 record).
- The Ducks have scored more than two goals in 34 games, earning 44 points from those contests.
- Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 17 games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 6-4-1 (13 points).
- The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 62 games. The Ducks finished 15-38-9 in those contests (39 points).
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|1st
|3.95
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|31st
|21st
|3.29
|Goals Allowed
|4.04
|32nd
|6th
|33.3
|Shots
|28.4
|29th
|20th
|31.7
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|1st
|32.8%
|Power Play %
|16.2%
|31st
|21st
|75.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.8%
|30th
Ducks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
