The Edmonton Oilers (44-23-9, on a three-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-42-10, losers of six straight). The contest on Saturday, April 1 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC.

The Ducks have scored 26 goals over their past 10 games, while conceding 40 goals. A total of 23 power-play opportunities during that span have netted four power-play goals (17.4%). They are 2-7-1 over those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we predict will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Oilers 5, Ducks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-490)

Oilers (-490) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-4.0)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (23-42-10 overall) have posted a record of 10-10-20 in games that have required OT this season.

In the 23 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.

This season the Ducks scored just one goal in 18 games and they've earned two points (0-16-2) in those contests.

When Anaheim has scored two goals this season, they've earned 10 points (3-12-4 record).

The Ducks have scored more than two goals in 34 games, earning 44 points from those contests.

Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 17 games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 62 games. The Ducks finished 15-38-9 in those contests (39 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 1st 3.95 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 21st 3.29 Goals Allowed 4.04 32nd 6th 33.3 Shots 28.4 29th 20th 31.7 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 1st 32.8% Power Play % 16.2% 31st 21st 75.9% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 30th

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC

TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

