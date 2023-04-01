Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)
- Betts totaled 154 hits with a .269 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 44th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Betts picked up a base hit in 100 of 146 games last season (68.5%), with more than one hit in 42 of those games (28.8%).
- He homered in 21.2% of his games last year (31 of 146), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts drove in a run in 34.9% of his 146 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 12.3% of those contests (18). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
- He scored a run in 86 of 146 games last year (58.9%), including 25 multi-run games (17.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|68
|.278
|AVG
|.260
|.340
|OBP
|.340
|.532
|SLG
|.535
|38
|XBH
|40
|16
|HR
|19
|39
|RBI
|43
|48/23
|K/BB
|56/32
|7
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|71
|50 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (70.4%)
|24 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|18 (25.4%)
|44 (58.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|42 (59.2%)
|15 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (22.5%)
|28 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (32.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Bumgarner makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 33-year-old left-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In 30 games last season he put together a 7-15 record and had a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.