The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)

Betts totaled 154 hits with a .269 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 44th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Betts picked up a base hit in 100 of 146 games last season (68.5%), with more than one hit in 42 of those games (28.8%).

He homered in 21.2% of his games last year (31 of 146), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Betts drove in a run in 34.9% of his 146 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 12.3% of those contests (18). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.

He scored a run in 86 of 146 games last year (58.9%), including 25 multi-run games (17.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 68 .278 AVG .260 .340 OBP .340 .532 SLG .535 38 XBH 40 16 HR 19 39 RBI 43 48/23 K/BB 56/32 7 SB 5 Home Away 75 GP 71 50 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (70.4%) 24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (25.4%) 44 (58.7%) Games w/1+ Run 42 (59.2%) 15 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (22.5%) 28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (32.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)