The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)

  • Betts totaled 154 hits with a .269 batting average.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 44th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Betts picked up a base hit in 100 of 146 games last season (68.5%), with more than one hit in 42 of those games (28.8%).
  • He homered in 21.2% of his games last year (31 of 146), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Betts drove in a run in 34.9% of his 146 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 12.3% of those contests (18). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
  • He scored a run in 86 of 146 games last year (58.9%), including 25 multi-run games (17.1%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 68
.278 AVG .260
.340 OBP .340
.532 SLG .535
38 XBH 40
16 HR 19
39 RBI 43
48/23 K/BB 56/32
7 SB 5
75 GP 71
50 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (70.4%)
24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (25.4%)
44 (58.7%) Games w/1+ Run 42 (59.2%)
15 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (22.5%)
28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (32.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Bumgarner makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 33-year-old left-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • In 30 games last season he put together a 7-15 record and had a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP.
