The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 1-for-1 with a double last time in action, battle Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)

  • Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Vargas got a hit in six of 18 games last year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He hit a home run once out of 18 games a year ago, going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Vargas drove in a run in four games last year out 18 (22.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored four times last year in 18 games (22.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 4
.139 AVG .273
.184 OBP .250
.222 SLG .364
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 5
12/2 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 4
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Bumgarner will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 33-year-old southpaw started the game and went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP over his 30 games, compiling a 7-15 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.