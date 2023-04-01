Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 1-for-1 with a double last time in action, battle Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)
- Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Vargas got a hit in six of 18 games last year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He hit a home run once out of 18 games a year ago, going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas drove in a run in four games last year out 18 (22.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored four times last year in 18 games (22.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|4
|.139
|AVG
|.273
|.184
|OBP
|.250
|.222
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|12/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|4
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Bumgarner will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 33-year-old southpaw started the game and went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Last season he finished with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP over his 30 games, compiling a 7-15 record.
