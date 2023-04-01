After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • Rojas reached base via a hit in 81 of 140 games last season (57.9%), including multiple hits in 18.6% of those games (26 of them).
  • He hit a home run in 4.3% of his games in 2022 (six of 140), including 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rojas picked up an RBI in 21.4% of his 140 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 3.6% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 20.7% of his games last season (29 of 140), with two or more runs on five occasions (3.6%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 68
.222 AVG .250
.283 OBP .285
.305 SLG .342
12 XBH 15
3 HR 3
20 RBI 16
30/19 K/BB 31/8
4 SB 5
71 GP 69
38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%)
13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%)
3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%)
15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Bumgarner will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • The 33-year-old left-hander last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he started and went six innings.
  • In 30 games last season he put together a 7-15 record and had a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP.
