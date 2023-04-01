Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Rojas reached base via a hit in 81 of 140 games last season (57.9%), including multiple hits in 18.6% of those games (26 of them).
- He hit a home run in 4.3% of his games in 2022 (six of 140), including 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas picked up an RBI in 21.4% of his 140 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 3.6% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 20.7% of his games last season (29 of 140), with two or more runs on five occasions (3.6%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.285
|.305
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|30/19
|K/BB
|31/8
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (62.3%)
|13 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (18.8%)
|3 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.3%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Bumgarner will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old left-hander last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he started and went six innings.
- In 30 games last season he put together a 7-15 record and had a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP.
