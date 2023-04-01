After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

Rojas reached base via a hit in 81 of 140 games last season (57.9%), including multiple hits in 18.6% of those games (26 of them).

He hit a home run in 4.3% of his games in 2022 (six of 140), including 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas picked up an RBI in 21.4% of his 140 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 3.6% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 20.7% of his games last season (29 of 140), with two or more runs on five occasions (3.6%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 68 .222 AVG .250 .283 OBP .285 .305 SLG .342 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 20 RBI 16 30/19 K/BB 31/8 4 SB 5 Home Away 71 GP 69 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%) 13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%) 3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)