The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

  • Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
  • In 50.7% of his 140 games last season, Muncy got a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 21 of 140 games last year, he left the yard (15.0%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Muncy drove in a run in 30.0% of his 140 games last year, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of those games (18). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
  • In 40.0% of his games last year (56 of 140), he scored at least one run, and in 13 (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 69
.211 AVG .182
.300 OBP .356
.408 SLG .360
23 XBH 21
11 HR 10
34 RBI 35
72/30 K/BB 69/61
1 SB 1
Home Away
68 GP 72
39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (44.4%)
10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (11.1%)
29 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.5%)
11 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.9%)
22 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (27.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Bumgarner takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 33-year-old southpaw last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he started and went six innings.
  • Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP, putting together a 7-15 record.
