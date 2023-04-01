Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)
- Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
- In 50.7% of his 140 games last season, Muncy got a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 21 of 140 games last year, he left the yard (15.0%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Muncy drove in a run in 30.0% of his 140 games last year, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of those games (18). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
- In 40.0% of his games last year (56 of 140), he scored at least one run, and in 13 (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.211
|AVG
|.182
|.300
|OBP
|.356
|.408
|SLG
|.360
|23
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|34
|RBI
|35
|72/30
|K/BB
|69/61
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|39 (57.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (44.4%)
|10 (14.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (11.1%)
|29 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (37.5%)
|11 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.9%)
|22 (32.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (27.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Bumgarner takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 33-year-old southpaw last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he started and went six innings.
- Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP, putting together a 7-15 record.
