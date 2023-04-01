The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.

In 50.7% of his 140 games last season, Muncy got a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 21 of 140 games last year, he left the yard (15.0%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Muncy drove in a run in 30.0% of his 140 games last year, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of those games (18). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.

In 40.0% of his games last year (56 of 140), he scored at least one run, and in 13 (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 69 .211 AVG .182 .300 OBP .356 .408 SLG .360 23 XBH 21 11 HR 10 34 RBI 35 72/30 K/BB 69/61 1 SB 1 Home Away 68 GP 72 39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (44.4%) 10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (11.1%) 29 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.5%) 11 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.9%) 22 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (27.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)