The Seattle Kraken (41-25-8) square off against the Los Angeles Kings (43-22-10) at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2. The Kraken knocked off the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 in their last outing, while the Kings are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

In the past 10 outings for the Kings (6-2-2), their offense has put up 37 goals while their defense has conceded 21 goals. They have recorded 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (29.0%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Kraken 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-115)

Kraken (-115) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.8)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have earned a record of 10-10-20 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 43-22-10.

Los Angeles has earned 37 points (15-5-7) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kings recorded just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-5-3 (five points).

Los Angeles has 11 points (4-7-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Kings have earned 80 points in their 48 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal in 26 games has a record of 14-10-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 34-17-5 (73 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents 14 times this season, and earned 16 points in those games.

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 4th 3.49 Goals Scored 3.37 11th 16th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.16 17th 20th 30.5 Shots 32.7 10th 2nd 27.3 Shots Allowed 28 4th 23rd 19.1% Power Play % 25.2% 2nd 25th 75.1% Penalty Kill % 75.5% 23rd

Kings vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

