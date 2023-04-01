Kings vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (41-25-8) and Los Angeles Kings (43-22-10) face off at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2. The Kraken knocked off the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 in their last game, while the Kings are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Kings vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|6
Kings Betting Insights
- This season the Kings have won 17 of the 36 games, or 47.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Los Angeles has won 16 of its 34 games, or 47.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The Kings have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has played 50 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Kings vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|258 (6th)
|Goals
|253 (10th)
|233 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|237 (17th)
|41 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (4th)
|53 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|61 (26th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Los Angeles has gone over the total three times.
- The Kings have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- During their last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.2 goals.
- The Kings' 253 total goals (3.4 per game) are the 10th-most in the league.
- The Kings' 237 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
