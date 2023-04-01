The Seattle Kraken (41-25-8) and Los Angeles Kings (43-22-10) face off at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2. The Kraken knocked off the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 in their last game, while the Kings are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Kings vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-120) Kings (+100) 6

Kings Betting Insights

This season the Kings have won 17 of the 36 games, or 47.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Los Angeles has won 16 of its 34 games, or 47.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Kings have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has played 50 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Kings vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 258 (6th) Goals 253 (10th) 233 (14th) Goals Allowed 237 (17th) 41 (23rd) Power Play Goals 63 (4th) 53 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 61 (26th)

Kings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Los Angeles has gone over the total three times.

The Kings have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

During their last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.2 goals.

The Kings' 253 total goals (3.4 per game) are the 10th-most in the league.

The Kings' 237 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

