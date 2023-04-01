The Seattle Kraken (41-25-8) will host the Los Angeles Kings (43-22-10) on Saturday, with the Kraken coming off a win and the Kings off a defeat.

The Kings' matchup with the Kraken can be watched on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2, so tune in to catch the action.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kings vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/29/2022 Kings Kraken 9-8 (F/OT) SEA 11/19/2022 Kraken Kings 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 10/13/2022 Kings Kraken 4-1 SEA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings' total of 237 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 17th in the league.

With 253 goals (3.4 per game), the Kings have the league's 10th-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Kings have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 68 22 48 70 37 18 57.1% Anze Kopitar 75 26 40 66 44 43 56.4% Adrian Kempe 75 36 21 57 37 23 31.4% Phillip Danault 75 18 35 53 27 25 54.1% Viktor Arvidsson 70 24 29 53 31 17 41.3%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 14th in goals against, giving up 233 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Kraken's 258 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players