How to Watch the Kings vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (41-25-8) will host the Los Angeles Kings (43-22-10) on Saturday, with the Kraken coming off a win and the Kings off a defeat.
The Kings' matchup with the Kraken can be watched on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2, so tune in to catch the action.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kings vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/29/2022
|Kings
|Kraken
|9-8 (F/OT) SEA
|11/19/2022
|Kraken
|Kings
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|10/13/2022
|Kings
|Kraken
|4-1 SEA
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings' total of 237 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 17th in the league.
- With 253 goals (3.4 per game), the Kings have the league's 10th-best offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Kings have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 37 goals over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|68
|22
|48
|70
|37
|18
|57.1%
|Anze Kopitar
|75
|26
|40
|66
|44
|43
|56.4%
|Adrian Kempe
|75
|36
|21
|57
|37
|23
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|75
|18
|35
|53
|27
|25
|54.1%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|70
|24
|29
|53
|31
|17
|41.3%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken rank 14th in goals against, giving up 233 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Kraken's 258 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 33 goals over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|74
|13
|48
|61
|50
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|71
|35
|25
|60
|25
|51
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|74
|16
|39
|55
|28
|48
|45.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|72
|21
|31
|52
|42
|48
|42.6%
|Yanni Gourde
|73
|11
|33
|44
|25
|60
|49.8%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.