After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)

  • Freeman had an OBP of .414 and slugged .508.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked second, his on-base percentage ranked third, and he was 13th in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman picked up at least one hit 118 times last season in 163 games played (72.4%), including multiple hits on 58 occasions (35.6%).
  • He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (22 of 163), including 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Freeman drove in a run in 64 of 163 games last season (39.3%), including 25 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (15.3%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • In 52.8% of his 163 games last season, he touched home plate (86 times). He had 30 games with multiple runs in 2022 (18.4%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 80
.305 AVG .338
.402 OBP .425
.466 SLG .547
28 XBH 42
9 HR 12
45 RBI 55
48/49 K/BB 54/47
3 SB 10
Home Away
81 GP 82
56 (69.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 62 (75.6%)
24 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 34 (41.5%)
38 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Run 48 (58.5%)
10 (12.3%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (14.6%)
32 (39.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 32 (39.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Bumgarner makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 33-year-old left-hander, started and went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP over his 30 games, compiling a 7-15 record.
