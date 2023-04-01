Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)
- Freeman had an OBP of .414 and slugged .508.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked second, his on-base percentage ranked third, and he was 13th in the league in slugging.
- Freeman picked up at least one hit 118 times last season in 163 games played (72.4%), including multiple hits on 58 occasions (35.6%).
- He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (22 of 163), including 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman drove in a run in 64 of 163 games last season (39.3%), including 25 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (15.3%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
- In 52.8% of his 163 games last season, he touched home plate (86 times). He had 30 games with multiple runs in 2022 (18.4%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|80
|.305
|AVG
|.338
|.402
|OBP
|.425
|.466
|SLG
|.547
|28
|XBH
|42
|9
|HR
|12
|45
|RBI
|55
|48/49
|K/BB
|54/47
|3
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|82
|56 (69.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|62 (75.6%)
|24 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|34 (41.5%)
|38 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|48 (58.5%)
|10 (12.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (14.6%)
|32 (39.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|32 (39.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Bumgarner makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 33-year-old left-hander, started and went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Last season he finished with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP over his 30 games, compiling a 7-15 record.
