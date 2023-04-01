After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)

Freeman had an OBP of .414 and slugged .508.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked second, his on-base percentage ranked third, and he was 13th in the league in slugging.

Freeman picked up at least one hit 118 times last season in 163 games played (72.4%), including multiple hits on 58 occasions (35.6%).

He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (22 of 163), including 3% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman drove in a run in 64 of 163 games last season (39.3%), including 25 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (15.3%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.

In 52.8% of his 163 games last season, he touched home plate (86 times). He had 30 games with multiple runs in 2022 (18.4%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 80 .305 AVG .338 .402 OBP .425 .466 SLG .547 28 XBH 42 9 HR 12 45 RBI 55 48/49 K/BB 54/47 3 SB 10 Home Away 81 GP 82 56 (69.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 62 (75.6%) 24 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 34 (41.5%) 38 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Run 48 (58.5%) 10 (12.3%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (14.6%) 32 (39.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 32 (39.0%)

