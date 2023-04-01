Ducks vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (44-23-9, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-42-10, losers of six straight). The contest on Saturday, April 1 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC.
Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-490)
|Ducks (+390)
|7
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have won 18, or 26.1%, of the 69 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Anaheim has a record of 1-2 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +390 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 20.4% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim has played 39 games this season that ended with over 7 goals.
Ducks vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|300 (1st)
|Goals
|188 (31st)
|250 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|303 (32nd)
|85 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (30th)
|63 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|68 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Ducks with DraftKings.
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Anaheim has hit the over in four of its past 10 contests.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 less than the 7 over/under for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks have scored 188 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 31st in the league.
- The Ducks have conceded 4.0 goals per game, 303 total, which ranks 32nd among league teams.
- They have a -115 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.