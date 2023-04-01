The Edmonton Oilers (44-23-9, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-42-10, losers of six straight). The contest on Saturday, April 1 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC.

Ducks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-490) Ducks (+390) 7

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have won 18, or 26.1%, of the 69 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Anaheim has a record of 1-2 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +390 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 20.4% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has played 39 games this season that ended with over 7 goals.

Ducks vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 300 (1st) Goals 188 (31st) 250 (22nd) Goals Allowed 303 (32nd) 85 (1st) Power Play Goals 34 (30th) 63 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 68 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim has hit the over in four of its past 10 contests.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 less than the 7 over/under for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks have scored 188 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 31st in the league.

The Ducks have conceded 4.0 goals per game, 303 total, which ranks 32nd among league teams.

They have a -115 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.

