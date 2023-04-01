How to Watch the Ducks vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (44-23-9), winners of three games in a row, will host the Anaheim Ducks (23-42-10) -- who've lost six straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can see the Oilers try to take down the the Ducks on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Ducks vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/11/2023
|Ducks
|Oilers
|6-2 EDM
|12/17/2022
|Oilers
|Ducks
|4-3 ANA
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have allowed 303 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 188 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|74
|22
|37
|59
|69
|28
|41.7%
|Troy Terry
|66
|21
|35
|56
|25
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|75
|10
|33
|43
|44
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|74
|16
|26
|42
|30
|25
|41.7%
|Ryan Strome
|75
|14
|22
|36
|37
|27
|44%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have allowed 250 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.
- The Oilers lead the NHL with 300 total goals (4.0 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.6 goals per game (46 total) during that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|76
|61
|83
|144
|74
|76
|51.6%
|Leon Draisaitl
|74
|47
|70
|117
|95
|72
|54.8%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|76
|35
|61
|96
|29
|50
|45.2%
|Zach Hyman
|73
|33
|45
|78
|30
|32
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|76
|10
|31
|41
|74
|38
|-
