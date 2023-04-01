The Edmonton Oilers (44-23-9), winners of three games in a row, will host the Anaheim Ducks (23-42-10) -- who've lost six straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Oilers try to take down the the Ducks on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC
  • Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Ducks vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/11/2023 Ducks Oilers 6-2 EDM
12/17/2022 Oilers Ducks 4-3 ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks have allowed 303 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
  • The Ducks' 188 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 74 22 37 59 69 28 41.7%
Troy Terry 66 21 35 56 25 42 100%
Cam Fowler 75 10 33 43 44 34 -
Mason McTavish 74 16 26 42 30 25 41.7%
Ryan Strome 75 14 22 36 37 27 44%

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • The Oilers have allowed 250 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.
  • The Oilers lead the NHL with 300 total goals (4.0 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 4.6 goals per game (46 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 76 61 83 144 74 76 51.6%
Leon Draisaitl 74 47 70 117 95 72 54.8%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 76 35 61 96 29 50 45.2%
Zach Hyman 73 33 45 78 30 32 50%
Darnell Nurse 76 10 31 41 74 38 -

