The Edmonton Oilers (44-23-9), winners of three games in a row, will host the Anaheim Ducks (23-42-10) -- who've lost six straight -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and BSSC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Ducks vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/11/2023 Ducks Oilers 6-2 EDM 12/17/2022 Oilers Ducks 4-3 ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 303 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

The Ducks' 188 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 74 22 37 59 69 28 41.7% Troy Terry 66 21 35 56 25 42 100% Cam Fowler 75 10 33 43 44 34 - Mason McTavish 74 16 26 42 30 25 41.7% Ryan Strome 75 14 22 36 37 27 44%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have allowed 250 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.

The Oilers lead the NHL with 300 total goals (4.0 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.6 goals per game (46 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players