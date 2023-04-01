Clayton Kershaw will take the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) on Saturday, April 1 in an early-season contest versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1), who will counter with Madison Bumgarner. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +220 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bumgarner - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers won 111, or 69.4%, of the 160 games they played as favorites last season.

The Dodgers had a record of 17-10, a 63% win rate, when they were favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers hit 106 home runs at home last season (1.3 per game).

Los Angeles had a .454 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Diamondbacks won in 51, or 42.5%, of the 120 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Diamondbacks won two of four games when listed as at least +220 on the moneyline.

Arizona averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing on the road last season (102 total in road outings).

The Diamondbacks slugged .397 with three extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Will Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Mookie Betts - 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+160) Chris Taylor 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Max Muncy 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

