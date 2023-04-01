Mookie Betts and Ketel Marte will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers ranked fifth-best in MLB play last season with 212 total home runs.

Last year the Dodgers' .441 slugging percentage was second-best in baseball.

Los Angeles drew at least five walks in 52 games last season, and it went 41-11 in those contests.

Arizona scored 702 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

Last year the Dodgers had a league-leading .333 on-base percentage.

Los Angeles struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitchers had the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 2.81.

The Dodgers had a combined WHIP of just 1.050 as a pitching staff, which was the first-best in baseball last season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.

In his last appearance on Thursday, Oct. 13, the 35-year-old left-hander started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-2 Home Julio Urías Zac Gallen 3/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Home Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/3/2023 Rockies - Home Michael Grove Ryan Feltner 4/4/2023 Rockies - Home Julio Urías German Márquez 4/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

