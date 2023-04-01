Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) and Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) going head to head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 8-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Dodgers, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 9:10 PM ET on April 1.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw versus the Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 2.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

Last season, the Dodgers were favored 160 times and won 111, or 69.4%, of those games.

Los Angeles had a record of 17-10, a 63% win rate, when it was favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

No team scored more runs than the 847 Los Angeles plated last season.

The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule