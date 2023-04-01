Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) and Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) going head to head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 8-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Dodgers, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 9:10 PM ET on April 1.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw versus the Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 2.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- Last season, the Dodgers were favored 160 times and won 111, or 69.4%, of those games.
- Los Angeles had a record of 17-10, a 63% win rate, when it was favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- No team scored more runs than the 847 Los Angeles plated last season.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-2
|Julio Urías vs Zac Gallen
|March 31
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Dustin May vs Merrill Kelly
|April 1
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 2
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 3
|Rockies
|-
|Michael Grove vs Ryan Feltner
|April 4
|Rockies
|-
|Julio Urías vs German Márquez
|April 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Dustin May vs Merrill Kelly
|April 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
