Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chris Taylor makes his season debut when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle the Arizona Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Chris Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.
- Taylor got a hit in 54.2% of his 120 games last season, with more than one hit in 17.5% of those contests.
- He homered in 10 of 120 games in 2022 (8.3%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor drove in a run in 31 games last year out of 120 (25.8%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- In 38 of 120 games last year (31.7%) he touched home plate, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|61
|.222
|AVG
|.225
|.320
|OBP
|.300
|.378
|SLG
|.374
|16
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|20
|73/22
|K/BB
|87/24
|6
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|65
|30 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (53.8%)
|9 (16.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (18.5%)
|23 (41.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (23.1%)
|6 (10.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.2%)
|15 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (24.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Bumgarner will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 33-year-old southpaw, started and went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP, compiling a 7-15 record.
