Chris Taylor makes his season debut when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle the Arizona Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Chris Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Taylor got a hit in 54.2% of his 120 games last season, with more than one hit in 17.5% of those contests.
  • He homered in 10 of 120 games in 2022 (8.3%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor drove in a run in 31 games last year out of 120 (25.8%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • In 38 of 120 games last year (31.7%) he touched home plate, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 61
.222 AVG .225
.320 OBP .300
.378 SLG .374
16 XBH 22
6 HR 4
23 RBI 20
73/22 K/BB 87/24
6 SB 4
Home Away
55 GP 65
30 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.8%)
9 (16.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.5%)
23 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.1%)
6 (10.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.2%)
15 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Bumgarner will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 33-year-old southpaw, started and went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP, compiling a 7-15 record.
