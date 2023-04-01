Chris Taylor makes his season debut when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle the Arizona Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Chris Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.

Taylor got a hit in 54.2% of his 120 games last season, with more than one hit in 17.5% of those contests.

He homered in 10 of 120 games in 2022 (8.3%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor drove in a run in 31 games last year out of 120 (25.8%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

In 38 of 120 games last year (31.7%) he touched home plate, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 61 .222 AVG .225 .320 OBP .300 .378 SLG .374 16 XBH 22 6 HR 4 23 RBI 20 73/22 K/BB 87/24 6 SB 4 Home Away 55 GP 65 30 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.8%) 9 (16.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.5%) 23 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.1%) 6 (10.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.2%) 15 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)