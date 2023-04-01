Austin Barnes is back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers and will face Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks April 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Austin Barnes At The Plate (2022)

Barnes hit .212 with six doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

In 42.2% of his 64 games last season, Barnes picked up a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2022 (eight of 64), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 of 64 games last year (28.1%), Barnes drove in a run, and five of those games (7.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored in 42.2% of his games last year (27 of 64), with more than one run on four occasions (6.3%).

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 29 .233 AVG .191 .327 OBP .321 .367 SLG .393 6 XBH 8 3 HR 5 12 RBI 14 17/12 K/BB 20/15 1 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 32 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%) 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (43.8%) 3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (15.6%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (31.3%)

