Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Austin Barnes is back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers and will face Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks April 1 at 9:10 PM ET.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Austin Barnes At The Plate (2022)
- Barnes hit .212 with six doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- In 42.2% of his 64 games last season, Barnes picked up a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2022 (eight of 64), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 of 64 games last year (28.1%), Barnes drove in a run, and five of those games (7.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored in 42.2% of his games last year (27 of 64), with more than one run on four occasions (6.3%).
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.233
|AVG
|.191
|.327
|OBP
|.321
|.367
|SLG
|.393
|6
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|17/12
|K/BB
|20/15
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (43.8%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (15.6%)
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (43.8%)
|3 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (15.6%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (31.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Bumgarner starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 33-year-old southpaw started and threw six innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Last season he finished with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP over his 30 games, putting together a 7-15 record.
