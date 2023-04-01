Austin Barnes is back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers and will face Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks April 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Austin Barnes At The Plate (2022)

  • Barnes hit .212 with six doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 42.2% of his 64 games last season, Barnes picked up a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2022 (eight of 64), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 18 of 64 games last year (28.1%), Barnes drove in a run, and five of those games (7.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He scored in 42.2% of his games last year (27 of 64), with more than one run on four occasions (6.3%).

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 29
.233 AVG .191
.327 OBP .321
.367 SLG .393
6 XBH 8
3 HR 5
12 RBI 14
17/12 K/BB 20/15
1 SB 1
Home Away
32 GP 32
13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%)
13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (43.8%)
3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (15.6%)
8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (31.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Bumgarner starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 33-year-old southpaw started and threw six innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.437 WHIP over his 30 games, putting together a 7-15 record.
