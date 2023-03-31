Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Will Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Smith picked up at least one hit 93 times last year in 141 games played (66.0%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (24.1%).
- He went yard in 24 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.0%), going deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith picked up an RBI in 57 of 141 games last season (40.4%), including 21 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.9%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He touched home plate in 42.6% of his games last season (60 of 141), with more than one run on eight occasions (5.7%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.243
|AVG
|.275
|.335
|OBP
|.359
|.428
|SLG
|.498
|23
|XBH
|30
|10
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|44
|49/29
|K/BB
|47/31
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|70
|43 (60.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (71.4%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.1%)
|28 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (45.7%)
|10 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (20.0%)
|26 (36.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (44.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Kelly makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 34-year-old righty started the game and went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Last season he ranked 26th in ERA (3.37), 22nd in WHIP (1.138), and 27th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
