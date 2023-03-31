The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
  • Smith picked up at least one hit 93 times last year in 141 games played (66.0%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (24.1%).
  • He went yard in 24 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.0%), going deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith picked up an RBI in 57 of 141 games last season (40.4%), including 21 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.9%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • He touched home plate in 42.6% of his games last season (60 of 141), with more than one run on eight occasions (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 68
.243 AVG .275
.335 OBP .359
.428 SLG .498
23 XBH 30
10 HR 14
43 RBI 44
49/29 K/BB 47/31
1 SB 0
Home Away
71 GP 70
43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (71.4%)
15 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.1%)
28 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (45.7%)
10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (20.0%)
26 (36.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (44.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Kelly makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 34-year-old righty started the game and went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • Last season he ranked 26th in ERA (3.37), 22nd in WHIP (1.138), and 27th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.