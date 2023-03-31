The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Smith picked up at least one hit 93 times last year in 141 games played (66.0%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (24.1%).

He went yard in 24 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.0%), going deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Smith picked up an RBI in 57 of 141 games last season (40.4%), including 21 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.9%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

He touched home plate in 42.6% of his games last season (60 of 141), with more than one run on eight occasions (5.7%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 68 .243 AVG .275 .335 OBP .359 .428 SLG .498 23 XBH 30 10 HR 14 43 RBI 44 49/29 K/BB 47/31 1 SB 0 Home Away 71 GP 70 43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (71.4%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.1%) 28 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (45.7%) 10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (20.0%) 26 (36.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (44.3%)

