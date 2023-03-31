The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) as only 1-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Lakers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

  • Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 1)
  • Pick OU: Under (232.5)
  • The Lakers' .487 ATS win percentage (37-36-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .468 mark (36-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Minnesota (12-21-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (34.3%) than Los Angeles (25-24-2) does as a 1+-point underdog (49%).
  • Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 45.5% of the time this season (35 out of 77). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (37 out of 76).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 18-17, while the Lakers are 23-28 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

  • Los Angeles scores 116.4 points per game and give up 116.6, ranking them ninth in the league on offense and 21st on defense.
  • With 25 assists per game, the Lakers are 17th in the league.
  • The Lakers are the third-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.6 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).
  • Los Angeles attempts 35% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 65% of its shots, with 75% of its makes coming from there.

