Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:57 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) as only 1-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Lakers 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (232.5)
- The Lakers' .487 ATS win percentage (37-36-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .468 mark (36-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Minnesota (12-21-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (34.3%) than Los Angeles (25-24-2) does as a 1+-point underdog (49%).
- Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 45.5% of the time this season (35 out of 77). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (37 out of 76).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 18-17, while the Lakers are 23-28 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles scores 116.4 points per game and give up 116.6, ranking them ninth in the league on offense and 21st on defense.
- With 25 assists per game, the Lakers are 17th in the league.
- The Lakers are the third-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.6 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).
- Los Angeles attempts 35% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 65% of its shots, with 75% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.