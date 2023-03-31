The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) as only 1-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Lakers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 1)

Timberwolves (- 1) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



The Lakers' .487 ATS win percentage (37-36-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .468 mark (36-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Minnesota (12-21-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (34.3%) than Los Angeles (25-24-2) does as a 1+-point underdog (49%).

Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 45.5% of the time this season (35 out of 77). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (37 out of 76).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 18-17, while the Lakers are 23-28 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles scores 116.4 points per game and give up 116.6, ranking them ninth in the league on offense and 21st on defense.

With 25 assists per game, the Lakers are 17th in the league.

The Lakers are the third-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.6 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).

Los Angeles attempts 35% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 65% of its shots, with 75% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.