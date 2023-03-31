After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)

Betts accumulated 154 hits while batting .269.

He ranked 44th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball last season.

In 68.5% of his games last year (100 of 146), Betts got a base hit, and in 42 of those games (28.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in 21.2% of his games in 2022 (31 of 146), including 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.9% of his 146 games a year ago, Betts picked up an RBI (51 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.3%), and three or more RBIs in 10 games.

He scored a run in 86 of 146 games last season, with multiple runs in 25 of those games.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 68 .278 AVG .260 .340 OBP .340 .532 SLG .535 38 XBH 40 16 HR 19 39 RBI 43 48/23 K/BB 56/32 7 SB 5 Home Away 75 GP 71 50 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (70.4%) 24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (25.4%) 44 (58.7%) Games w/1+ Run 42 (59.2%) 15 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (22.5%) 28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (32.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)