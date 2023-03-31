Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)
- Betts accumulated 154 hits while batting .269.
- He ranked 44th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball last season.
- In 68.5% of his games last year (100 of 146), Betts got a base hit, and in 42 of those games (28.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in 21.2% of his games in 2022 (31 of 146), including 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.9% of his 146 games a year ago, Betts picked up an RBI (51 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.3%), and three or more RBIs in 10 games.
- He scored a run in 86 of 146 games last season, with multiple runs in 25 of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|68
|.278
|AVG
|.260
|.340
|OBP
|.340
|.532
|SLG
|.535
|38
|XBH
|40
|16
|HR
|19
|39
|RBI
|43
|48/23
|K/BB
|56/32
|7
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|71
|50 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (70.4%)
|24 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|18 (25.4%)
|44 (58.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|42 (59.2%)
|15 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (22.5%)
|28 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (32.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Kelly starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 34-year-old righty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He ranked 26th in ERA (3.37), 22nd in WHIP (1.138), and 27th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.