The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)

Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Vargas got a hit in six of 18 games last year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He went deep once out of 18 games a year ago, going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.

Vargas drove in a run in four games last year out of 18 (22.2%), including multiple RBIs in 16.7% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He scored a run four times last season in 18 games (22.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 4 .139 AVG .273 .184 OBP .250 .222 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 5 12/2 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 4 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)