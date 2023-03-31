On Friday, Miguel Rojas (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

In 57.9% of his 140 games last season, Rojas picked up a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 140 games he played in last season, he homered in six of them (4.3%), leaving the yard in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.

Rojas picked up an RBI in 30 games last year out 140 (21.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (3.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 20.7% of his games last season (29 of 140), he touched home plate at least one time, and in five (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 68 .222 AVG .250 .283 OBP .285 .305 SLG .342 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 20 RBI 16 30/19 K/BB 31/8 4 SB 5 Home Away 71 GP 69 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%) 13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%) 3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

