Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Miguel Rojas (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- In 57.9% of his 140 games last season, Rojas picked up a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 140 games he played in last season, he homered in six of them (4.3%), leaving the yard in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.
- Rojas picked up an RBI in 30 games last year out 140 (21.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (3.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 20.7% of his games last season (29 of 140), he touched home plate at least one time, and in five (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.285
|.305
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|30/19
|K/BB
|31/8
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (62.3%)
|13 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (18.8%)
|3 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.3%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Kelly will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 34-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He ranked 26th in ERA (3.37), 22nd in WHIP (1.138), and 27th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last season.
