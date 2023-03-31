On Friday, Miguel Rojas (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 57.9% of his 140 games last season, Rojas picked up a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 140 games he played in last season, he homered in six of them (4.3%), leaving the yard in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • Rojas picked up an RBI in 30 games last year out 140 (21.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (3.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 20.7% of his games last season (29 of 140), he touched home plate at least one time, and in five (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 68
.222 AVG .250
.283 OBP .285
.305 SLG .342
12 XBH 15
3 HR 3
20 RBI 16
30/19 K/BB 31/8
4 SB 5
Home Away
71 GP 69
38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%)
13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%)
3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%)
15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Kelly will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • The 34-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • He ranked 26th in ERA (3.37), 22nd in WHIP (1.138), and 27th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.