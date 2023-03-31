The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out five times in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.

In 71 of 140 games last year (50.7%) Muncy got at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (12.9%) he picked up two or more.

In 21 of 140 games last year, he hit a long ball (15.0%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Muncy picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games last year (42 of 140), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (12.9%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.

In 56 of 140 games last season (40.0%) he scored a run, and in 13 of those games (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 69 .211 AVG .182 .300 OBP .356 .408 SLG .360 23 XBH 21 11 HR 10 34 RBI 35 72/30 K/BB 69/61 1 SB 1 Home Away 68 GP 72 39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (44.4%) 10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (11.1%) 29 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.5%) 11 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.9%) 22 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (27.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)