The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out five times in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

  • Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
  • In 71 of 140 games last year (50.7%) Muncy got at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (12.9%) he picked up two or more.
  • In 21 of 140 games last year, he hit a long ball (15.0%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Muncy picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games last year (42 of 140), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (12.9%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • In 56 of 140 games last season (40.0%) he scored a run, and in 13 of those games (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 69
.211 AVG .182
.300 OBP .356
.408 SLG .360
23 XBH 21
11 HR 10
34 RBI 35
72/30 K/BB 69/61
1 SB 1
Home Away
68 GP 72
39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (44.4%)
10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (11.1%)
29 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.5%)
11 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.9%)
22 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (27.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Kelly makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 34-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • He ranked 26th in ERA (3.37), 22nd in WHIP (1.138), and 27th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
