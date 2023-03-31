Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out five times in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)
- Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
- In 71 of 140 games last year (50.7%) Muncy got at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (12.9%) he picked up two or more.
- In 21 of 140 games last year, he hit a long ball (15.0%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Muncy picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games last year (42 of 140), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (12.9%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
- In 56 of 140 games last season (40.0%) he scored a run, and in 13 of those games (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.211
|AVG
|.182
|.300
|OBP
|.356
|.408
|SLG
|.360
|23
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|34
|RBI
|35
|72/30
|K/BB
|69/61
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|39 (57.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (44.4%)
|10 (14.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (11.1%)
|29 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (37.5%)
|11 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.9%)
|22 (32.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (27.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Kelly makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 34-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He ranked 26th in ERA (3.37), 22nd in WHIP (1.138), and 27th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
