LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 121-110 win over the Bulls (his previous game) James produced 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for James, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 29.2 26.4 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 8.1 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.9 PRA 39.5 44.4 40.4 PR 34.5 37.6 34.5 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.9



LeBron James Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, LeBron James has made 11.2 shots per game, which adds up to 16.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

James' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.0 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7.

On defense, the Timberwolves have allowed 115.9 points per game, which is 18th-best in the league.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

The Timberwolves give up 24.9 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 12.5 makes per game, 20th in the league.

LeBron James vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 37 28 7 5 1 0 4

