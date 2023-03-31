Target Center is where the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) and Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) will match up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Rudy Gobert and Anthony Davis are players to watch for the Timberwolves and Lakers, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their previous game versus the Bulls, 121-110, on Wednesday. Davis led the way with 38 points, plus nine boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 38 9 4 2 2 1 LeBron James 25 8 4 2 0 1 Austin Reaves 19 2 5 1 0 1

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers get 26.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Davis.

LeBron James gets the Lakers 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8 points and 2.5 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the floor.

Malik Beasley gives the Lakers 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 21.8 10.5 2.7 0.9 1.3 0.2 Austin Reaves 18.8 3.7 6.1 0.5 0.2 1 D'Angelo Russell 16.8 2.4 5.4 0.7 0.7 2.6 Dennis Schroder 14.2 2.5 3.5 0.9 0.2 1.3 Jarred Vanderbilt 7 6.6 1.5 1.1 0.2 0.4

