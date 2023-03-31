The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) on March 31, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 47.1% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Los Angeles has a 28-17 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.1% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Lakers' 116.4 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 115.9 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

Los Angeles is 29-9 when it scores more than 115.9 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers put up 116.6 points per game at home, 0.4 more than on the road (116.2). Defensively they give up 113.9 per game, 5.5 fewer points than away (119.4).

In 2022-23 Los Angeles is allowing 5.5 fewer points per game at home (113.9) than on the road (119.4).

The Lakers pick up 1.2 more assists per game at home (25.6) than away (24.4).

Lakers Injuries