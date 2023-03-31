How to Watch the Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) on March 31, 2023.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBA TV
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 47.1% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 28-17 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.1% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.
- The Lakers' 116.4 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 115.9 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 29-9 when it scores more than 115.9 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers put up 116.6 points per game at home, 0.4 more than on the road (116.2). Defensively they give up 113.9 per game, 5.5 fewer points than away (119.4).
- In 2022-23 Los Angeles is allowing 5.5 fewer points per game at home (113.9) than on the road (119.4).
- The Lakers pick up 1.2 more assists per game at home (25.6) than away (24.4).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Out
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
