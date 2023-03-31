Anthony Davis Injury Status - Lakers vs. Timberwolves Injury Report March 31
The Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) will be monitoring three players on the injury report, including LeBron James, as they prepare for their Friday, March 31 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) at Target Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Lakers enter this game after a 121-110 win over the Bulls on Wednesday. In the Lakers' win, Anthony Davis led the way with a team-high 38 points (adding nine rebounds and four assists).
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Foot
|26.1
|12.4
|2.6
|Mohamed Bamba
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|6.8
|4.7
|1.0
|LeBron James
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|29.2
|8.4
|6.8
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable (Calf), Kyle Anderson: Questionable (Illness), Taurean Prince: Questionable (Illness), Austin Rivers: Questionable (Illness), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Illness), Matt Ryan: Questionable (Illness)
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA
Lakers Season Insights
- The Lakers record 116.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 115.9 the Timberwolves allow.
- Los Angeles has a 29-9 record when scoring more than 115.9 points.
- In their last 10 games, the Lakers have been racking up 115.1 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 116.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Los Angeles connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 1.9 fewer than its opponents (12.5). It is shooting 34.2% from deep (26th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.3%.
- The Lakers average 111.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in the league), and allow 111.6 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-1.5
|233
