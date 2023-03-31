The Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) will be monitoring three players on the injury report, including LeBron James, as they prepare for their Friday, March 31 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) at Target Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Lakers enter this game after a 121-110 win over the Bulls on Wednesday. In the Lakers' win, Anthony Davis led the way with a team-high 38 points (adding nine rebounds and four assists).

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 26.1 12.4 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.8 4.7 1.0 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 29.2 8.4 6.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable (Calf), Kyle Anderson: Questionable (Illness), Taurean Prince: Questionable (Illness), Austin Rivers: Questionable (Illness), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Illness), Matt Ryan: Questionable (Illness)

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers record 116.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 115.9 the Timberwolves allow.

Los Angeles has a 29-9 record when scoring more than 115.9 points.

In their last 10 games, the Lakers have been racking up 115.1 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 116.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 1.9 fewer than its opponents (12.5). It is shooting 34.2% from deep (26th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.3%.

The Lakers average 111.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in the league), and allow 111.6 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 233

