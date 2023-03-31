Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-1.5
|232.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 38 games this season that ended with a combined score over 232.5 points.
- The average total for Los Angeles' games this season has been 233, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 38-38-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 22-26, a 45.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|37
|48.1%
|115.7
|232.1
|115.9
|232.5
|231.3
|Lakers
|38
|50%
|116.4
|232.1
|116.6
|232.5
|232.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total five times.
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .513 (20-19-0). Away, it is .486 (18-19-0).
- The Lakers put up just 0.5 more points per game (116.4) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (115.9).
- Los Angeles has put together a 28-10 ATS record and a 29-9 overall record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|35-41
|11-23
|35-42
|Lakers
|38-38
|26-25
|38-38
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Lakers
|115.7
|116.4
|12
|9
|21-12
|28-10
|21-12
|29-9
|115.9
|116.6
|18
|21
|24-18
|25-14
|29-14
|25-14
