The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -1.5 232.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played 38 games this season that ended with a combined score over 232.5 points.
  • The average total for Los Angeles' games this season has been 233, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 38-38-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 22-26, a 45.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Lakers Total Facts
Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 37 48.1% 115.7 232.1 115.9 232.5 231.3
Lakers 38 50% 116.4 232.1 116.6 232.5 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total five times.
  • Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .513 (20-19-0). Away, it is .486 (18-19-0).
  • The Lakers put up just 0.5 more points per game (116.4) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (115.9).
  • Los Angeles has put together a 28-10 ATS record and a 29-9 overall record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 35-41 11-23 35-42
Lakers 38-38 26-25 38-38

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Timberwolves Lakers
115.7
Points Scored (PG)
 116.4
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
21-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-10
21-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-9
115.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
24-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-14
29-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-14

