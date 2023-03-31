The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -1.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 38 games this season that ended with a combined score over 232.5 points.

The average total for Los Angeles' games this season has been 233, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 38-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 22-26, a 45.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Lakers Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 37 48.1% 115.7 232.1 115.9 232.5 231.3 Lakers 38 50% 116.4 232.1 116.6 232.5 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total five times.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .513 (20-19-0). Away, it is .486 (18-19-0).

The Lakers put up just 0.5 more points per game (116.4) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (115.9).

Los Angeles has put together a 28-10 ATS record and a 29-9 overall record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 35-41 11-23 35-42 Lakers 38-38 26-25 38-38

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Lakers 115.7 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 21-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-10 21-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-9 115.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 24-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-14 29-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.