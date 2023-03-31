Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Target Center, play the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-1)
|232
|-110
|-110
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-1.5)
|232.5
|-110
|-110
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-1)
|232.5
|-115
|-105
|Tipico
|Lakers (-1.5)
|232.5
|-115
|-105
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 116.4 points per game (ninth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (21st in the NBA).
- The Timberwolves have a -19 scoring differential, putting up 115.7 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.9 (18th in NBA).
- These teams average a combined 232.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams give up 232.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 37-36-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Minnesota is 36-40-1 ATS this season.
Lakers and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+2800
|+1300
|-225
|Timberwolves
|+14000
|+4500
|-425
