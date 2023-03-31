The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Target Center, play the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-1) 232 -110 -110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-1.5) 232.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-1) 232.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-1.5) 232.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

  • The Lakers have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 116.4 points per game (ninth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (21st in the NBA).
  • The Timberwolves have a -19 scoring differential, putting up 115.7 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.9 (18th in NBA).
  • These teams average a combined 232.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 232.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 37-36-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Minnesota is 36-40-1 ATS this season.

Lakers and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Lakers +2800 +1300 -225
Timberwolves +14000 +4500 -425

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.