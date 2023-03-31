The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Target Center, play the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Lakers have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 116.4 points per game (ninth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (21st in the NBA).

The Timberwolves have a -19 scoring differential, putting up 115.7 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.9 (18th in NBA).

These teams average a combined 232.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 232.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has compiled a 37-36-3 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota is 36-40-1 ATS this season.

Lakers and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2800 +1300 -225 Timberwolves +14000 +4500 -425

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.