Jarred Vanderbilt and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be hitting the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt, in his most recent appearance, had eight points and seven rebounds in a 121-110 win over the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Vanderbilt, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 7.0 Rebounds 6.5 7.7 6.6 Assists -- 2.5 1.5 PRA -- 18.2 15.1 PR 13.5 15.7 13.6 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jarred Vanderbilt's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Timberwolves

The Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 115.9 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have given up 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the league.

The Timberwolves concede 24.9 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 12.5 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 32 8 5 1 1 0 2 1/16/2023 26 15 8 4 0 1 0 12/9/2022 27 12 10 2 0 0 2 10/21/2022 25 4 14 4 0 0 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vanderbilt or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.