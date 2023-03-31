Freddie Freeman -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)

Freeman had an on-base percentage of .414 and slugged .508.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last year, he ranked second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Freeman got a hit in 72.4% of his 163 games last season, with more than one hit in 35.6% of those games.

He homered in 13.5% of his games last season (163 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 39.3% of his games a year ago (64 of 163), Freeman plated a run. In 25 of those games (15.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in eight contests.

He scored in 86 of 163 games last year, with multiple runs in 30 of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 80 .305 AVG .338 .402 OBP .425 .466 SLG .547 28 XBH 42 9 HR 12 45 RBI 55 48/49 K/BB 54/47 3 SB 10 Home Away 81 GP 82 56 (69.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 62 (75.6%) 24 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 34 (41.5%) 38 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Run 48 (58.5%) 10 (12.3%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (14.6%) 32 (39.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 32 (39.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)