Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Freddie Freeman -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)
- Freeman had an on-base percentage of .414 and slugged .508.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last year, he ranked second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Freeman got a hit in 72.4% of his 163 games last season, with more than one hit in 35.6% of those games.
- He homered in 13.5% of his games last season (163 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 39.3% of his games a year ago (64 of 163), Freeman plated a run. In 25 of those games (15.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in eight contests.
- He scored in 86 of 163 games last year, with multiple runs in 30 of those games.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|80
|.305
|AVG
|.338
|.402
|OBP
|.425
|.466
|SLG
|.547
|28
|XBH
|42
|9
|HR
|12
|45
|RBI
|55
|48/49
|K/BB
|54/47
|3
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|82
|56 (69.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|62 (75.6%)
|24 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|34 (41.5%)
|38 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|48 (58.5%)
|10 (12.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (14.6%)
|32 (39.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|32 (39.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Kelly will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 34-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- His 3.37 ERA ranked 26th, 1.138 WHIP ranked 22nd, and 8 K/9 ranked 27th among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
