On Friday, March 31, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) host Christian Walker's Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) in an early-season matchup at Dodger Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +155 odds to win. The total for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dustin May - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers were favorites in 160 games last season and won 111 (69.4%) of those contests.

The Dodgers had a record of 61-29, a 67.8% win rate, when they were favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers hit 106 homers at home last season (1.3 per game).

Los Angeles averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .454 in home contests.

The Diamondbacks came away with 51 wins in the 120 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Diamondbacks won 12 of 42 games when listed as at least +155 on the moneyline.

Arizona averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing away from home last season (102 total in road contests).

The Diamondbacks averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .397 on the road.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Will Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) David Peralta 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Max Muncy 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.