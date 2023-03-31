The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Ketel Marte among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers ranked fifth-best in baseball last season with 212 total home runs.

Last year the Dodgers' .441 slugging percentage ranked second-best in baseball.

Los Angeles finished 41-11 in the 52 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Arizona ranked 14th in the majors with 702 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Los Angeles Dodgers led the league with a .333 on-base percentage.

Los Angeles struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitchers had the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 2.81.

Dodgers pitchers had a 1.050 WHIP last season, first-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dustin May will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 25-year-old right-hander started and went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-2 Home Julio Urías Zac Gallen 3/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/3/2023 Rockies - Home Michael Grove Ryan Feltner 4/4/2023 Rockies - Home Julio Urías German Márquez 4/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Dustin May Merrill Kelly

