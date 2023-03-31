How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Ketel Marte among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers ranked fifth-best in baseball last season with 212 total home runs.
- Last year the Dodgers' .441 slugging percentage ranked second-best in baseball.
- Los Angeles finished 41-11 in the 52 games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Arizona ranked 14th in the majors with 702 total runs scored last season.
- Last year the Los Angeles Dodgers led the league with a .333 on-base percentage.
- Los Angeles struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- Los Angeles' pitchers had the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 2.81.
- Dodgers pitchers had a 1.050 WHIP last season, first-best in the majors.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dustin May will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 25-year-old right-hander started and went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Zac Gallen
|3/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|Merrill Kelly
|4/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Zach Davies
|4/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Ryan Feltner
|4/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|German Márquez
|4/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Merrill Kelly
