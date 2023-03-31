Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on March 31.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Dustin May versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 2.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

Last season, the Dodgers won 111 out of the 160 games, or 69.4%, in which they were favored.

Los Angeles had a record of 61-29, a 67.8% win rate, when it was favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

With the top offense in baseball last season, Los Angeles plated 847 runs, 5.2 per contest.

The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule