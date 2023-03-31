After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

David Peralta At The Plate (2022)

  • Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Peralta got a hit 78 times last year in 135 games (57.8%), including 29 multi-hit games (21.5%).
  • In 11 of 135 games last year, he went yard (8.1%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 31.9% of his 135 games a year ago, Peralta drove in a run (43 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He crossed home plate in 34 of his 135 games a season ago (25.2%), with more than one run scored five times (3.7%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 59
.242 AVG .261
.309 OBP .339
.398 SLG .433
25 XBH 20
5 HR 7
32 RBI 27
58/22 K/BB 56/24
1 SB 0
Home Away
73 GP 62
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (59.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.6%)
17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%)
5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.7%)
25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (29.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Kelly will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 34-year-old righty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • He ranked 26th in ERA (3.37), 22nd in WHIP (1.138), and 27th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
