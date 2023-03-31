After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

David Peralta At The Plate (2022)

Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Peralta got a hit 78 times last year in 135 games (57.8%), including 29 multi-hit games (21.5%).

In 11 of 135 games last year, he went yard (8.1%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 31.9% of his 135 games a year ago, Peralta drove in a run (43 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He crossed home plate in 34 of his 135 games a season ago (25.2%), with more than one run scored five times (3.7%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 59 .242 AVG .261 .309 OBP .339 .398 SLG .433 25 XBH 20 5 HR 7 32 RBI 27 58/22 K/BB 56/24 1 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 62 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (59.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.6%) 17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%) 5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.7%) 25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (29.0%)

