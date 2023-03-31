David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate (2022)
- Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- Peralta got a hit 78 times last year in 135 games (57.8%), including 29 multi-hit games (21.5%).
- In 11 of 135 games last year, he went yard (8.1%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 31.9% of his 135 games a year ago, Peralta drove in a run (43 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He crossed home plate in 34 of his 135 games a season ago (25.2%), with more than one run scored five times (3.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|59
|.242
|AVG
|.261
|.309
|OBP
|.339
|.398
|SLG
|.433
|25
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|27
|58/22
|K/BB
|56/24
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|62
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (59.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (22.6%)
|17 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.4%)
|5 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.7%)
|25 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (29.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Kelly will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 34-year-old righty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He ranked 26th in ERA (3.37), 22nd in WHIP (1.138), and 27th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.