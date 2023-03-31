D'Angelo Russell plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 121-110 win over the Bulls (his last game) Russell posted 17 points and four assists.

We're going to examine Russell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.0 19.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 3.0 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.4 PRA 25.5 27.3 28.5 PR 20.5 21.1 22.1 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.9



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Russell's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7.

The Timberwolves give up 115.9 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are ranked 23rd in the league, conceding 44.6 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves concede 24.9 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

