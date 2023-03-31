Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Reaves, in his last appearance, had 19 points and five assists in a 121-110 win over the Bulls.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Reaves, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.4 18.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.7 Assists 3.5 3.2 6.1 PRA 22.5 18.6 28.6 PR 18.5 15.4 22.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.0



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Reaves is responsible for taking 6.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.5 per game.

He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are 18th in the league, allowing 115.9 points per contest.

The Timberwolves give up 44.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 23rd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have allowed 24.9 per game, 12th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 21 6 3 3 0 0 0 10/28/2022 27 12 7 3 2 0 0

