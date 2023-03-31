Anthony Davis could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Davis, in his last game (March 29 win against the Bulls) put up 38 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Let's break down Davis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.1 24.8 Rebounds 11.5 12.4 12.7 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.0 PRA 39.5 41.1 40.5 PR 36.5 38.5 37.5 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Davis is responsible for taking 12.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.2 per game.

Davis' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.7 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves give up 115.9 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have conceded 44.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 23rd in the NBA.

The Timberwolves give up 24.9 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 32 38 5 2 2 2 1

