Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers start the season against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Will Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Smith reached base via a hit in 93 of 141 games last season (66.0%), including multiple hits in 24.1% of those games (34 of them).
- In 24 of 141 games last year, he went yard (17.0%). He went deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Smith drove in a run in 57 games last season out of 141 (40.4%), including multiple RBIs in 14.9% of those games (21 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- In 42.6% of his games last season (60 of 141), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (5.7%) he scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.243
|AVG
|.275
|.335
|OBP
|.359
|.428
|SLG
|.498
|23
|XBH
|30
|10
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|44
|49/29
|K/BB
|47/31
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gallen makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- His 2.54 ERA ranked eighth, .913 WHIP ranked second, and 9.4 K/9 ranked 12th among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
