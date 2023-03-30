Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers start the season against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
  • Smith reached base via a hit in 93 of 141 games last season (66.0%), including multiple hits in 24.1% of those games (34 of them).
  • In 24 of 141 games last year, he went yard (17.0%). He went deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Smith drove in a run in 57 games last season out of 141 (40.4%), including multiple RBIs in 14.9% of those games (21 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
  • In 42.6% of his games last season (60 of 141), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (5.7%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 68
.243 AVG .275
.335 OBP .359
.428 SLG .498
23 XBH 30
10 HR 14
43 RBI 44
49/29 K/BB 47/31
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Gallen makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • His 2.54 ERA ranked eighth, .913 WHIP ranked second, and 9.4 K/9 ranked 12th among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.