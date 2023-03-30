Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers start the season against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Smith reached base via a hit in 93 of 141 games last season (66.0%), including multiple hits in 24.1% of those games (34 of them).

In 24 of 141 games last year, he went yard (17.0%). He went deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Smith drove in a run in 57 games last season out of 141 (40.4%), including multiple RBIs in 14.9% of those games (21 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

In 42.6% of his games last season (60 of 141), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (5.7%) he scored more than once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 68 .243 AVG .275 .335 OBP .359 .428 SLG .498 23 XBH 30 10 HR 14 43 RBI 44 49/29 K/BB 47/31 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)