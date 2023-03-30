Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 30
Trayce Thompson and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field for Opening Day against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate (2022)
- Thompson hit .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Thompson picked up at least one hit 43 times last year in 84 games played (51.2%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (16.7%).
- He went yard in 15.5% of his games in 2022 (13 of 84), including 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 of 84 games last year (28.6%), Thompson drove in a run, and 12 of those games (14.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- He came around to score 31 times in 84 games (36.9%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (6.0%).
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.308
|AVG
|.209
|.416
|OBP
|.292
|.606
|SLG
|.417
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|18
|39/18
|K/BB
|54/14
|1
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gallen makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he started and went five innings.
- He ranked eighth in ERA (2.54), second in WHIP (.913), and 12th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
