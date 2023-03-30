Trayce Thompson and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field for Opening Day against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trayce Thompson At The Plate (2022)

  • Thompson hit .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Thompson picked up at least one hit 43 times last year in 84 games played (51.2%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (16.7%).
  • He went yard in 15.5% of his games in 2022 (13 of 84), including 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24 of 84 games last year (28.6%), Thompson drove in a run, and 12 of those games (14.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
  • He came around to score 31 times in 84 games (36.9%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
40 GP 40
.308 AVG .209
.416 OBP .292
.606 SLG .417
18 XBH 10
6 HR 7
23 RBI 18
39/18 K/BB 54/14
1 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Gallen makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he started and went five innings.
  • He ranked eighth in ERA (2.54), second in WHIP (.913), and 12th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.