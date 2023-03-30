Kings vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 30
A pair of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Edmonton Oilers (fourth in the conference at 43-23-9) and the Los Angeles Kings (third at 43-21-10), square off on Thursday, March 30 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC.
In the past 10 contests, the Kings have gone 7-1-2 while putting up 41 goals against 21 goals given up. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored nine goals (27.3%).
Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's hockey contest.
Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Thursday
Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Oilers 4, Kings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-165)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.3)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings (43-21-10 overall) have posted a record of 10-10-20 in contests that have required OT this season.
- Los Angeles has earned 37 points (15-5-7) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kings recorded just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-5-3 (five points).
- Los Angeles has earned 11 points (4-7-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Kings have scored three or more goals in 48 games, earning 80 points from those contests.
- Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal in 26 games this season and has registered 30 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 34-16-5 (73 points).
- The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Kings finished 6-4-4 in those contests (16 points).
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|1st
|3.97
|Goals Scored
|3.42
|7th
|22nd
|3.33
|Goals Allowed
|3.18
|16th
|6th
|33.3
|Shots
|32.6
|10th
|20th
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|27.9
|4th
|1st
|33.1%
|Power Play %
|25.5%
|2nd
|21st
|75.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.3%
|24th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.