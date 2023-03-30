A pair of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Edmonton Oilers (fourth in the conference at 43-23-9) and the Los Angeles Kings (third at 43-21-10), square off on Thursday, March 30 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC.

In the past 10 contests, the Kings have gone 7-1-2 while putting up 41 goals against 21 goals given up. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored nine goals (27.3%).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's hockey contest.

Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Oilers 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-165)

Oilers (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.3)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (43-21-10 overall) have posted a record of 10-10-20 in contests that have required OT this season.

Los Angeles has earned 37 points (15-5-7) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kings recorded just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-5-3 (five points).

Los Angeles has earned 11 points (4-7-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kings have scored three or more goals in 48 games, earning 80 points from those contests.

Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal in 26 games this season and has registered 30 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 34-16-5 (73 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Kings finished 6-4-4 in those contests (16 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.97 Goals Scored 3.42 7th 22nd 3.33 Goals Allowed 3.18 16th 6th 33.3 Shots 32.6 10th 20th 31.5 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 33.1% Power Play % 25.5% 2nd 21st 75.6% Penalty Kill % 75.3% 24th

Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

