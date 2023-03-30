Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)
- Betts totaled 154 hits with a .269 batting average.
- Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 48th and he was fourth in slugging.
- Betts picked up a base hit in 100 of 146 games last year (68.5%), with multiple hits in 42 of those contests (28.8%).
- He homered in 31 of 146 games in 2022 (21.2%), including 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 51 of 146 games last season (34.9%), Betts drove in a run, and 18 of those games (12.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in 10 contests.
- In 58.9% of his 146 games last season, he scored a run (86 times). He had 25 games with multiple runs in 2022 (17.1%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|68
|.278
|AVG
|.260
|.340
|OBP
|.340
|.532
|SLG
|.535
|38
|XBH
|40
|16
|HR
|19
|39
|RBI
|43
|48/23
|K/BB
|56/32
|7
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Gallen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Last year he ranked eighth in ERA (2.54), second in WHIP (.913), and 12th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the league.
