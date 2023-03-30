The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)

Betts totaled 154 hits with a .269 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 48th and he was fourth in slugging.

Betts picked up a base hit in 100 of 146 games last year (68.5%), with multiple hits in 42 of those contests (28.8%).

He homered in 31 of 146 games in 2022 (21.2%), including 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 51 of 146 games last season (34.9%), Betts drove in a run, and 18 of those games (12.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in 10 contests.

In 58.9% of his 146 games last season, he scored a run (86 times). He had 25 games with multiple runs in 2022 (17.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 68 .278 AVG .260 .340 OBP .340 .532 SLG .535 38 XBH 40 16 HR 19 39 RBI 43 48/23 K/BB 56/32 7 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)