The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)

  • Betts totaled 154 hits with a .269 batting average.
  • Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 48th and he was fourth in slugging.
  • Betts picked up a base hit in 100 of 146 games last year (68.5%), with multiple hits in 42 of those contests (28.8%).
  • He homered in 31 of 146 games in 2022 (21.2%), including 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 51 of 146 games last season (34.9%), Betts drove in a run, and 18 of those games (12.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in 10 contests.
  • In 58.9% of his 146 games last season, he scored a run (86 times). He had 25 games with multiple runs in 2022 (17.1%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 68
.278 AVG .260
.340 OBP .340
.532 SLG .535
38 XBH 40
16 HR 19
39 RBI 43
48/23 K/BB 56/32
7 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Gallen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • Last year he ranked eighth in ERA (2.54), second in WHIP (.913), and 12th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the league.
