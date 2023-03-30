Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers open the season against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)

  • Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In six of 18 games last year (33.3%), Vargas picked up at least one hit, including two multi-hit performances.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 18 games last season, he hit one dinger.
  • Vargas picked up an RBI in four games last season out of 18 (22.2%), including multiple RBIs in 16.7% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • He scored four times last year in 18 games (22.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 4
.139 AVG .273
.184 OBP .250
.222 SLG .364
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 5
12/2 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Gallen starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 27-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked eighth in ERA (2.54), second in WHIP (.913), and 12th in K/9 (9.4).
