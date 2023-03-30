Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers open the season against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)
- Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In six of 18 games last year (33.3%), Vargas picked up at least one hit, including two multi-hit performances.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 18 games last season, he hit one dinger.
- Vargas picked up an RBI in four games last season out of 18 (22.2%), including multiple RBIs in 16.7% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He scored four times last year in 18 games (22.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|4
|.139
|AVG
|.273
|.184
|OBP
|.250
|.222
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|12/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Gallen starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 27-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked eighth in ERA (2.54), second in WHIP (.913), and 12th in K/9 (9.4).
