Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers open the season against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)

Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In six of 18 games last year (33.3%), Vargas picked up at least one hit, including two multi-hit performances.

Logging a trip to the plate in 18 games last season, he hit one dinger.

Vargas picked up an RBI in four games last season out of 18 (22.2%), including multiple RBIs in 16.7% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He scored four times last year in 18 games (22.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 4 .139 AVG .273 .184 OBP .250 .222 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 5 12/2 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)