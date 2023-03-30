Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers begin the season against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

Rojas picked up a base hit in 81 of 140 games last season (57.9%), with more than one hit in 26 of those contests (18.6%).

In six of 140 games last year, he hit a long ball (4.3%). He went deep in 1.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Rojas picked up an RBI in 30 games last year out 140 (21.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (3.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He came around to score 29 times in 140 games (20.7%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (3.6%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 68 .222 AVG .250 .283 OBP .285 .305 SLG .342 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 20 RBI 16 30/19 K/BB 31/8 4 SB 5

