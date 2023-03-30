Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers begin the season against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Rojas picked up a base hit in 81 of 140 games last season (57.9%), with more than one hit in 26 of those contests (18.6%).
- In six of 140 games last year, he hit a long ball (4.3%). He went deep in 1.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Rojas picked up an RBI in 30 games last year out 140 (21.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (3.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He came around to score 29 times in 140 games (20.7%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (3.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.285
|.305
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|30/19
|K/BB
|31/8
|4
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Gallen will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He ranked eighth in ERA (2.54), second in WHIP (.913), and 12th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.