Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers begin the season against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • Rojas picked up a base hit in 81 of 140 games last season (57.9%), with more than one hit in 26 of those contests (18.6%).
  • In six of 140 games last year, he hit a long ball (4.3%). He went deep in 1.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Rojas picked up an RBI in 30 games last year out 140 (21.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (3.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He came around to score 29 times in 140 games (20.7%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (3.6%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 68
.222 AVG .250
.283 OBP .285
.305 SLG .342
12 XBH 15
3 HR 3
20 RBI 16
30/19 K/BB 31/8
4 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Gallen will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • He ranked eighth in ERA (2.54), second in WHIP (.913), and 12th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
