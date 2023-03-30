Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Opening Day against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.

Muncy had a hit in 71 of 140 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.

Including the 140 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 21 of them (15.0%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy drove in a run in 30.0% of his 140 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 12.9% of them (18). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.

In 40.0% of his games last season (56 of 140), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 13 (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 69 .211 AVG .182 .300 OBP .356 .408 SLG .360 23 XBH 21 11 HR 10 34 RBI 35 72/30 K/BB 69/61 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)