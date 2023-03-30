Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Opening Day against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)
- Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
- Muncy had a hit in 71 of 140 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- Including the 140 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 21 of them (15.0%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy drove in a run in 30.0% of his 140 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 12.9% of them (18). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
- In 40.0% of his games last season (56 of 140), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 13 (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.211
|AVG
|.182
|.300
|OBP
|.356
|.408
|SLG
|.360
|23
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|34
|RBI
|35
|72/30
|K/BB
|69/61
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gallen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he started and went five innings.
- He ranked eighth in ERA (2.54), second in WHIP (.913), and 12th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
