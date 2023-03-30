Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Opening Day against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

  • Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
  • Muncy had a hit in 71 of 140 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.
  • Including the 140 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 21 of them (15.0%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy drove in a run in 30.0% of his 140 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 12.9% of them (18). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
  • In 40.0% of his games last season (56 of 140), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 13 (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 69
.211 AVG .182
.300 OBP .356
.408 SLG .360
23 XBH 21
11 HR 10
34 RBI 35
72/30 K/BB 69/61
1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Gallen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he started and went five innings.
  • He ranked eighth in ERA (2.54), second in WHIP (.913), and 12th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
