The Seattle Kraken (40-25-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-41-10, losers of five straight) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Thursday, March 30 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360.

In the past 10 outings for the Ducks (2-6-2), their offense has totaled 27 goals while their defense has conceded 40 goals. They have recorded 23 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (17.4%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kraken 5, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-340)

Kraken (-340) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-3.3)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 23-41-10 record this season and are 10-10-20 in contests that have required overtime.

In the 23 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in 17 games and they've earned two points (0-15-2) in those contests.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (3-12-4 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Ducks have scored more than two goals 34 times, earning 44 points from those matchups (20-10-4).

This season, Anaheim has recorded a lone power-play goal in 17 games and picked up 14 points with a record of 6-9-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 61 times this season, and earned 39 points in those games.

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 4th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.53 31st 16th 3.18 Goals Allowed 4.04 32nd 21st 30.4 Shots 28.5 29th 2nd 27.4 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 25th 18.8% Power Play % 16.3% 29th 25th 74.9% Penalty Kill % 73% 30th

Ducks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360

ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

