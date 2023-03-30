Kings vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Edmonton Oilers (fourth in the conference at 43-23-9) and the Los Angeles Kings (third at 43-21-10), square off on Thursday, March 30 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC.
Kings vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-165)
|Kings (+140)
|7
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been an underdog in 35 games this season, and won 17 (48.6%).
- Los Angeles is 4-6 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 41.7%.
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 38 of 74 games this season.
Kings vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|298 (1st)
|Goals
|253 (8th)
|250 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|235 (17th)
|85 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (4th)
|63 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|61 (26th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Three of Los Angeles' past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Kings total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals fewer than the 7 over/under given for this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, Kings' games average 11.2 goals, 1.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kings have scored the eighth-most goals (253 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.
- The Kings have conceded 235 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th.
- Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +18.
