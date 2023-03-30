Two of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Edmonton Oilers (fourth in the conference at 43-23-9) and the Los Angeles Kings (third at 43-21-10), square off on Thursday, March 30 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC.

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC

ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-165) Kings (+140) 7

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been an underdog in 35 games this season, and won 17 (48.6%).

Los Angeles is 4-6 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 41.7%.

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 38 of 74 games this season.

Kings vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 298 (1st) Goals 253 (8th) 250 (22nd) Goals Allowed 235 (17th) 85 (1st) Power Play Goals 63 (4th) 63 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 61 (26th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Three of Los Angeles' past 10 games have hit the over.

The Kings total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals fewer than the 7 over/under given for this matchup.

In the past 10 games, Kings' games average 11.2 goals, 1.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Kings have scored the eighth-most goals (253 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.

The Kings have conceded 235 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th.

Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +18.

